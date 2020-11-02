By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ashraf Geybatov has released an art album "Wege nach Karabach" (Roads leading to Karabakh).

The album works were created by a 70-year-old artist in 1972 and 1978 in Karabakh and slightly modified by the artist.

"I look forward to the complete liberation of our lands, occupied for almost 30 years by the Armenian aggressors, the beautiful region of Karabakh, where I would like to create new works. Today all Azerbaijanis, including those living outside their historical homeland, are looking forward to our victory over the Armenian aggressors and restoration of territorial integrity. Karabakh is the heart and the soul of Azerbaijan! This is our sacred land, where we return after a long absence. May peace come! ", Geybatov told Trend Life.

Ashraf Geybatov is a member of the Federation of UNESCO Artists, the Academy of Arts of Russia, the Association of Artists of Germany. He is a holder of the international diploma "Ambassador of Peace". He is the first Azerbaijani artist whose paintings were exhibited at the UN Palace in Geneva, the Romanian President's Palace, NATO Headquarters, the Palace of the King of Jordan, the residence of the Duke of Luxembourg, the Vatican Chancellery, as well as in famous salons of Malta.

The artist's colorful art works have been highly appreciated by art lovers in Azerbaijan, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Israel, India, Egypt, Turkey, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Malta and other countries.



