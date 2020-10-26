By Laman Ismayilova

Famous designer Gulnara Khalilova has presented a fashion collection of chiffon scarves in honor of National Army.

The fashion collection features colors of Azerbaijani flag to celebrate the regaining full control over Azerbaijani-Iranian state border, Trend Life reported.

"For about 30 years, our lands were under Armenians occupation. There are about a million refugees in the country, thousands of architectural monuments have been destroyed. Now our united people and a valiant army led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are liberating our country from the Armenian fascists," said Khalilova.

The fashion designer also noted that National Army liberated Jabrayil, where her parents come from.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her fashion collections have been successfully presented in Turkey, Russia, China, Austria, Romania, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogs for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she is teaching at Khazar University. The designer also heads the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association.

