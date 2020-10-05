By Laman Ismayilova

Arts Council Azerbaijan invites you to join a workshop "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" on October 5.

The project focuses on moral support to Azerbaijani servicemen who are highlighting against Armenian invaders.

The art workshop will be held with participation of talented national artists as Nigar Familsoy, Kamila Muradova, Roya Hasanova, Nuray Allahverdiyeva, Matanat Niftaliyeva and Rosa Muradova. The workshop will be aired on social networks.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

