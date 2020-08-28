By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is searching new ways to be closer and more accessible to people living anywhere in the world.

The Carpet Museum invites you to take part in a virtual tour through its extensive collections. The museum has a 360-degree virtual tour with detailed information in Azerbaijani and English

The updated 360-degree virtual tour of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum can be viewed on the following link.

Now a virtual walk through the Carpet Museum spaces is available for mobile devices and with VR glasses.

Click on an object and take a closer look! The exhibits are accompanied by texts in Azerbaijani and English.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz