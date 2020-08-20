By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts has displayed art lovers of national artists.

The virtual exhibition "The World Will Be Saved" aims to support the fight against coronavirus and raise awareness about protective measures from the virus.

As COVID-19 spreads across the world, Azerbaijan has taken a number of measures to protect public health.

All citizens are required to observe the self-isolation measures and strictly follow the special quarantine regime.

The exposition features around 90 paintings by more than 60 talented artists. Works of national artists aroused great interest among viewers.

The event is co-organized by Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, the State College of Arts and the Azerbaijan State Economic University. The art project is headed by professor at the College of Arts, architect and designer Farah Amirova.

