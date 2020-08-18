By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Space has presented a virtual lettuce of Russian art expert and historian, Honored Cultural Worker of Russia Leonid Aleksandrovich Bazhanov.

The art expert provided insight into the history of the Russian underground culture, new influences and the disappearing of socialist realism.

Leonid Bazhanov specializes in the 20th-21st centuries contemporary art. He is a corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Arts (2011).

Bazhanov is the founder of the Hermitage Creative Association (1986) and the Center for Contemporary Art on Bolshaya Yakimanka (1991).

Since 1994, he serves as an artistic director of the Russian National Center for Contemporary Art (NCCA). He is also a full member of the Russian Academy of Art Criticism (2001).

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally.

Based in Baku, YARAT was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

---

