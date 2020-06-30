By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "100 Years of Honorable Life" has reached the final of FLICKFAIR Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The 36-minute documentary tells the story of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev (1823-1924), an Azerbaijani millionaire and philanthropist recognized for his invaluable contribution to the country's development.

The film reflects on his relations with the Nobel brothers, who had rich oil fields in Baku, and friendship with another philanthropist and oil industrialist Musa Naghiyev.

Shot by Jalaladdin Gasimov, the documentary is based on historical materials, found in the German film archives.

Every month, FLICKFAIR private online streaming platform is updated with new selections and award winners.

The winners will be awarded in the following nominations: Best Live-Action, Best Animation, Best Documentary, Best Series, Best Comedy, Best Drama. etc. Prizes are valued over $10,000 in total.

