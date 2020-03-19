By Laman Ismayilova

Memory of prominent poet and musician Vagif Samadoghlu has been honored in Russia.

The 80th anniversary of the birth of playwright was marked at the Central House of Journalists.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, the International Fund for Turkic Culture and Heritage and the Azerbaijani Writers Union.

In his remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu noted that Vagif Samadoghlu was also an excellent pianist. He also successfully represented Azerbaijan in PACE.

The Ambassador spoke about his friendship with great poet and his brother.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, People's writer Anar Rzayev shared his memories of his friend Vagif Samadoghlu.

" We studied at the same time in Moscow. I studied at script courses, while he was in a graduate school at the conservatory. When I talk about Vagif, it seems that I am talking about myself because our creative lives are intertwined. I wrote four articles about him, including the preface to his two books. He also composed songs for all my performances and films," he said.

The poet's spouse Nushaba Babayeva-Vakilova expressed her gratitude to the event organizers.

She emphasized that the poet's heritage continues in his books, poems, music. Vagif Samadoghlu Center and medal named after him were created as well.

Next, secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers Union (Moscow branch) read her poem dedicated to Vagif Samadoghlu.

Azerbaijani students of the Shchukin Theater Institute - pianists Riad Mammadov and Nazkhanum Dadasheva, actors Kamran Yunis and Khazar Suleymanli presented poems and songs, written in the poet’s words.

Vagif Samadoghlu published his first literary collection "Seven Poems" in 1963.

Since 1970, he was a member of the Azerbaijan Writers Union. From 1963 to 1971, Vagif worked as a piano teacher at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

In 1968-1971, he headed the editorial board of the arts of the Azerbaijan Soviet Encyclopedia. In 1982-1985 he was the head of the literary part of the Azerbaijanfilm Studio. His talent as a playwright and poet was fully revealed in the 90s, after publishing such books as "Happiness of the day", "God, I am here ..." and "Far Green Island".

