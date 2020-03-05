By Laman Ismayilova

Muslim Magomayev significantly contributed to the Azerbaijani music. His merits take a special place in the country’s music history.

The shooting of a TV series about the "King of Songs" were completed. The TV Serials about Muslim Magomayev will be aired on Russian First Channel on March 9.

All actions in the TV series are taking place in the late 1960s - early 1970s. The shooting took place in Moscow and Baku.

The main theme of the project was the love story of Muslim Magomayev and opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya. They lived together for a long 35 years.

Muslim Magomayev meets the rising star of the Bolshoi Theater Tamara Sinyavskaya - mutual feelings appear, but the lovers are not free ...

The main roles were played by Milosh Bikovich and Irina Antonenko.

During the filming, Azerbaijan's capital city turned into the streets of Paris.

Maria Shalayeva plays the Russian composer Alexander Pakhmutova, while Alena Ivchenko appears as the Minister of Culture of the USSR Ekaterina Furtseva.

The film crew is advised by the widow of the legendary artist Tamara Sinyavskaya.

In a short time, Azerbaijan's baritone Muslim Magomayev became a cult figure that gave many concerts filling huge arenas all across the Soviet Union, while his albums sold millions.

He became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after a stellar performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocals skills even further was his training in the "La Scala" Opera Theater in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of belcanto – in the 1960s was not only beneficial for his singing, but also affected his inner world.

At age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theater performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts.

He also loved to paint pictures, but called it his hobby.

In later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of 20th century died of a heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008 and was laid to rest in Baku.

