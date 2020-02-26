By Laman Ismayilova

National Art Museum has organized an event in Jojug Marjanli village to mark the 28th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide, committed in 1992 against hundreds of Azerbaijanis by Armenians.

613 people were killed, 1,000 civilians of various ages became disabled as a result of the bullet wounds received. As many as 106 women, 63 young children, 70 old men were killed, eight families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, 130 - one of the parents. On the night of the tragedy, 1,275 civilians were captured, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

The event was attended by teaching staff and students of Novruz Aslanov High School.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of the National Art Museum Khadija Asadova, informed about the museum's activities.

Head of Exhibition and Design Department Araz Osmanov provided insight into ancient Khojaly-Gadabak culture and traveling exhibition held as part of the event.

Furthermore, Vusal Gumbatli, who works in the museum's Science and Mass department, gave a lecture on the theme "Cry of Khojaly".

Head of the Innovation Department Sabina Aghamirova spoke about new achievements in promotion of contemporary art works.

Next, the participants visited mosque, museum, school library, mosque and other institutions.

National Art Museum donated painting to Novruz Aslanov High School.

The museum workers expressed their gratitude to the school principal Zamin Gaziyev for cooperation.

