Baku Open Championship for Social and Dance has been held in Baku, bringing together dancers from across the country.

The championship was held in the following age categories: youngest age group (up to 6 years old), children (7-10 years old), adolescents (11-15 years old), youths (16 and older ), Trend Life reported.

The event was organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Dance Association with the support of Jam Group Production.

The winners included the following dancers and ensembles: "Sabina" (leader Sabina Ismayilova), "Buta" (Zaur Gasimov), "Simurq" (Rusudan Kaviladze), "Gunay Muradi" (Gunay Muradi), "Asiman" (Vahid Salimov, Rasita Aliyeva), "Smiles" (Irada Valiyeva), "Ayselin" (Aysel Huseynova), "Tovuz Khadija" (Arif Mammadrzayev ), "Gracia " (Nigar Aliyeva), Arts Gymnasium of the National Conservatory (Natella Hasanova, Lala Ismayilova), "İnji" (Javid Mammad), "Alleqro" (Elnur Atayev), "Nakhish" (Narmina Muradova), "Mirvari" (Davud Mammadov), "Jam SS" (Tamilla Aliyeva), "Crazy Lady" (Gunel Novruzova). The dancers showed their best in Show dance, Bollywood, Folk show, Сhir dance.

