Azerbaijan Museum of Independence has hosted exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Black January.

In 1990 the Soviet army entered Baku, killing and wounding hundreds of innocent and defenseless people.

About 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing.

The exhibition featured fifty photos of the tragic events of January 20 captured by Tahir Jafarov, Sanan Alasgarov, Rauf Umudov, Oleg Litivin and Asim Talibov as well as works of People’s Artist Ashraf Geybatov and Honored Art Worker Sara Namitokova-Manafova.

Moreover, the museum displayed sixty personal items of Black January victims.

In their remarks, Deputy Cultural Minister Rafig Bayramov and the museum's executive director Sadi Mirseibli noted that January 20 will never be erased from the memory of the Azerbaijani people.

At the evening, the album created on the base of the museum’s collection was also presented as part of the event. The project is headed by the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev.

The families of martyrs then shared their memories about the tragedy.

