French jazz singer Mae Defays will delight jazz lovers with fascinating music pieces.

The granddaughter of the world-famous French actor Pierre Richard will perform at the International Mugham on April 5, 2020, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The jazz singer will surprise Baku audience with wonderful jazz compositions.

Defays is considered one of the most talented jazz performers of the 21st century. The singer has been fond of jazz music since her childhood.

Her real name is Noemi, but she performs under the stage name Mae. The musician performs jazz music in three languages: English, French and Creole.

In 2016, Defays released her debut album "The Shelter", which became famous in many countries. In 2019, the singer presented her new single "Next Time".

