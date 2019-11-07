By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition timed to International Day of the Blind will open in National Carpet Museum on November 18.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the National Carpet Museum, the project plays a special role in ensuring equal rights of people with visual impairments in the socio-cultural environment, providing psychological and moral support.

The museum's second floor, adapted to the needs of people with disabilities, will open its doors to the visitors, Trend Life reported.

Information about the museum exhibits will be provided with the use of Braille, a system of raised dots that can be read with the fingers.

Moreover, small-sized carpet products in pile and lint-free technique will be presented as part of the exhibition.

Thus, people with visual impairments will be able to feel through tactile contact the peculiarities of creating each type of carpet woven by the weavers of the museum’s traditional technology department.

In the beginning of 2019, the museum's exhibits displayed on the ground floor can be observed through tactile contact, as well as using audio recordings in the Azerbaijani and Russian languages ​​and inscriptions duplicated in Braille.

International Day of the Blind is a worldwide date designed to draw attention to those who lost their eyesight. Since 1984, this day is celebrated annually on November 13.

The date for the celebration was linked with the birthday of French teacher Valentin Hauy, who has developed a method of teaching the blind, lame special font.

He founded in Paris school for teaching blind children, as well as enterprises for such people. Hauy printed the necessary books, creating instruments for the blind and special matrix with which it was possible to make relief maps, globes and other realia.

The merits of this Frenchman did not go unnoticed – in honor of him international day of the blind is celebrated all over the world November 13.

