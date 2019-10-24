By Laman Ismayilova

Winners of International contest of young performers "I am Jazzman!" has been announced. The contest was held as part of the 14th Baku Jazz Festival.

The winners who were awarded with the crystal figurine included: musicians - first place - Andrey Konstantinov (Russia), second - Ismayil Zulfugarov (Azerbaijan), third - Davio Isikel Balseda Mena (Ecuador) ; vocalists - first place - Alina Zalozna (Ukraine), second - Daria Lobanova (Russia), third - Araz Gumbatli (Azerbaijan). The host of the evening was Tofig Hasansoy.

The first place winner received a cash prize-$ 1,000, while the second and third place holders got $500 and $200. In addition, finalists were also awarded diplomas.

The curator of the competition, jazz vocalist Elnara Hasanli and project director Leyla Efendiyeva congratulated the young singers and wished them further success.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will last until October 27. The festival brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operates in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

