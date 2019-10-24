By Laman Ismayilova

One of the best jazz pianists in Eastern Europe, Aron Talas, has performed at Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

The music was absolutely world class. The spectators were fascinated by thrilling performance of the jazz musician.

Aron founded his trio in 2015, and in four years he recorded two albums of the songs "Floating Island" (Gats Productions, JP) and "Little Beggar" (BMC Records, HU). The pianist Talas has outstanding Hungarian jazz musicians in the rhythm section: bassist Jozsef Barchi Horvath and drummer Attila Gyarfas.

The trio works in constant creative experiments, in the new style of the game, combining the synthesis of styles and trends, but at the same time respects traditional jazz with a reverence periodically resembling a swing or "caravan" rhythm.

The solo piano with the passages of Bel Bartok is not just improvisations on the theme of modern music, but rather the result of the fact that Aron Talas teaches piano art at the Budapest Bel Bartok Conservatory and is an accompanist at the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music, at the department of jazz vocal.

The activity of Aron Talas is striking in its range of knowledge, having managed to teach at several musical institutions as a teacher in the class of acoustic and electronic instruments, and also teaches rhythms for drum and percussion.

Aron is a winner of the piano competition at the Montreux Jazz Festival. The Hungarian music community almost unanimously voted for the young talent honoring the "Pianist of the Year" in the main Hungarian jazz portal www.jazzma.hu.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will last until October 27. The festival brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operates in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Media partners of Baku Jazz Festival 2019 are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz