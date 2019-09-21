Fuad Akhundov is a consultant, specializing in the investment analysis of financial markets.

He is the author of the econometric system titled "Reductive-Investment Analysis". He created the integrated methods and systems of market analysis, approved by multi-year research.

A new analysis and modelling method in financial markets was developed by means of programming and statistical tools such as a regression channel, calculated based on the least squares method. As a result of multi-year empirical research of the stock market (securities, currencies, derivative contracts, etc.), a graphical method of regression analysis of the financial assets traded on the stock exchange has been successfully applied.

The “Reductive-Investment Analysis” is the latest method of calculation of the investments effectiveness. It is a unique decision for the investment analysis of the exchange market. It guarantees a simplified understanding of the market prospects, gaining of profit and the continued success of the investor. It gives you opportunity to make a management decision on the feasibility of investment or the timely withdrawal from the market. It has an exceptional mechanism to model the dynamics of future prices.

The present publication is recommended for trade floor analysts and financial experts.