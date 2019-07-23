By Laman Ismayilova

The State Academic Musical Theater has discovered young talents. For two days, about 60 contestants took part in the selection for theatrical activities.

The jury was headed by the chairman of the Azerbaijan Cinematographers’ Union, People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova, Trend Life reported.

The main goal of the competition was to attract talented young people to the theatrical environment, to create opportunities for their potential and future activities.

"Out of many contestants, we chose two who had the appropriate vocal and artistic characteristics. The others were given a chance. I hope our young people will work hard on themselves and will delight us with their successes," said Mammadova.

The theater director, honored art worker Aligismat Lalayev noted that over the past five years, the competition has been held to discover new talents and create conditions for them.

Meanwhile, the theater will hold its 110th jubilee season in September and holding the selection is of particular importance for attracting young people to acting, to choir, ballet and orchestra.

"I hope that such competitions will be of great benefit not only to our theater, but also for development of the country's art and culture," said Lalayev.

Orkhan Mirzayev and Tural Masimov were chosen for the choir troupe, while Said Seyidov and Huseyn Hasanov (oboe) as well as Bahadur Rzayev and Turan Novruzov (violin) were selected for the orchestra.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz