By Laman Ismayilova

Students of the music school #12 named after Tofig Guliyev have pleased the music lovers at the International Mugham Center in Baku.

In her speech, the school director Gulnara Safarova stressed that every performance of students serves to shape their stage culture, responsibility and performing skills.

She informed the guests of the concert about the school’s achievements in the current academic year, adding that of the six students who participated in Caspian Etude International Competition of Young Pianists held in Baku on June 1-5, four became laureates and one student received a diploma.

It is noteworthy that Caspian Etude aimed to exchange the experience and innovative ideas of the leading teachers as well as to expand and strengthen international cultural relations between the participating countries. The competition was held for participants up to 16 years in four age categories.

The audience of the concert at Mugham Center enjoyed famous Azerbaijani and European classical music.

The students said that it was a great honor for them to perform the works on the stage of the Center, where famous Azerbaijani and foreign musicians perform. As the young talents admitted, the concert became one of the main events in their lives.

Not only parents, but also the teachers watched the students' performances with great pride. After each performance, there was a storm of applause in the concert hall.

It should be noted that International Mugham Center pays special attention to identifying and maintaining young musical talents. For this purpose, an agreement was reached with Baku General Culture Directorate on the regular holding of concerts of Baku’s exemplary music schools.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

