One of the major things to explore in every destination is its food. And what better way to do this than attending a glorious food festival?

Baku Food Festival will be home to some of the most incredible and mouth-watering works of culinary art.

Colorful event will take place at Sahil Park from June 13 to July 7, Trend Life reported.

The festival will delight all its guests not only with a variety of delicious drinks and food but also with a rich entertainment program. This time, Soliton, one of the main partners of the festival, provides an open kitchen, where everyone can meet with local celebrities.

Also, EURO 2020 project will be presented for the first time at the festival. A unique booth with football simulation, information on ticket sales for the event, etc. will be placed on the territory of Baku Food Festival.

In addition, two stands from the famous Novikov Group network of Moscow restaurants - Caspar cafe and Cheese Factory - will be presented for the first time. Here one can take memorable photos and win delicious prizes.

Rich music program and a good beach mood awaitall festival visitors.

Baku Food Festival is co-organized by Meal for Real with the support of Baku Executive Power, State Advertising Agency, ASAN Radio and Soliton, Danone, Procter & Gamble, Berg, Azersun and Novikov Group brands.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

