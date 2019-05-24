By Laman Ismayilova

"My Little Prince" animated film by Azanfilm studio has been presented at the Nizami Cinema Center.

The event was attended by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

In his speech, First Secretary of Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union, Honored Artist Jamil Guliyev noted that the young artist Maryam Alakbarli has nearly 30 works inspired by the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s work "The Little Prince".

He stressed that these paintings were demonstrated in a number of prestigious exhibition halls. The animated film was created under the influence of these works.

People’s writer Elchin Afandiyev also highlighted Maryam Alakbarzade’s rich artistic world.

"The Little Prince" is a classic example of world children's literature, that’s why "My Little Prince" film was created. A very talented creative team worked on the animated film. They created the cartoon within one and a half years based on new technologies.

Director of the Azanfilm studio Mansur Shafiyev informed the participants about the film. He said that the author of idea is the People's Writer Elchin Efendiyev, the producer is Mushfig Khatamov, and the director is Arif Maharramov. During the film shooting, fragments from "The Secret" film (Azerbaijanfilm studio, 2014) were used.

"The Little Prince" captures the hearts of readers around the world since 1943. The novella is the most famous work of the French aristocrat, writer, poet, and pioneering aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupery. The tale was inspired by his experiences in the French Air Force.

After the outbreak of the World War II, Saint-Exupery escaped to North America. Despite personal upheavals and failing health, he produced almost half of the writings for which he would be remembered, including a tender tale of loneliness, friendship, love and loss in the form of a young prince visiting Earth.

Since its first publication, the novella was adapted to numerous art forms and media, including audio recordings, radio plays, live stage, film, television, ballet, and opera.

