A personal exhibition of works by Iranian artist Vadud Muazzin opened at Baku Museum Center on May 22.

The exhibition is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Azerbaijan Artists Union and Baku Museum Center, Trend Life reported.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by prominent art and culture figures, representatives of the creative intelligentsia, including the secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists Union, people's artist Aghali Ibrahimov, honored art worker, Ph.D. in art history Ziyadkhan Aliyev, director of the State Picture Gallery Galib Gasimov and others.

In their speeches, they noted that Vadud Muazzin’s personal exhibitions had already been held in the capital of Azerbaijan in 2002, 2013 and 2018.

Vadud Muazzin said that 138 of his works are presented at the exhibition; about 30 of them were made with oil paints, the rest were drawn with watercolor.

"An interesting fact is that the first presentation of my watercolor paintings to the audience happens in Baku. There are many works devoted to Azerbaijan at the exhibition - among them are such paintings as "Icherisheher", "Lahij", a series of works" Old Baku" etc.," he said.

Then the guests viewed the exhibition, which included paintings of landscapes, still lifes, portraits, etc.

The exhibition will last until May 26. Art lovers can visit the exhibition for free.

Vadud Muazzin was born in 1960 in Ardabil. He has been engaged in drawing since 1980.

His personal exhibitions have been successfully held in the U.S., Canada and France.

Muazzin is also a participant of many joint exhibitions organized in Tehran, Tabriz, Enzeli and Ardabil.

In 2002, Mouzzin organized an exhibition in Baku, which the national leader Heydar Aliyev personally visited. The artist’s personal exhibitions were also successfully held in Baku in 2013 and 2018.

In addition to painting, Muazzin is also an incredibly talented sculptor and musician. He is the author of numerous sculptures. He has shared music secrets with his students and raised many talented artists and musicians. Also, his four-volume book was published in Iran.

The Museum Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism is located in Baku. It includes the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, the Azerbaijan State Theater Museum, the Independence Museum of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan State Museum of History of Religion, an art gallery, a circular ceremonial hall and an assembly hall.

Classical and conceptual art exhibitions of modern Azerbaijan, anniversaries and personal exhibitions of famous artists are demonstrated here.

Baku Museum Center closely cooperates with the museums of Russia, Georgia, the U.S., France and Germany.

Various kinds of events, conferences of international organizations of UNESCO, UN, TURKSOY, seminars, memorial evenings to famous people, press conferences, etc. are held in the Museum Center.

