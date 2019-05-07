By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The results of the first open music contest "Future Teacher" have been disclosed in Baku.

Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University were the organizers of the competition. The event was dedicated to the 96th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

More than 80 students receiving bachelor and master musical education attended the contest.

The main objective of the project is to develop the creative abilities of future teachers, to create a competitive environment for discovering the potential and mastering professional skills.

The competition was held in three nominations - instrument solo, duet or ensemble (musical instruments and vocals) and duet of master and teacher.

Sabina Mehdiyeva, PhD in Art History and Head and Associate Professor at the Instrumental Performance Department of the Culture and Arts University, was the jury chairman.

Rectors of the Culture and Arts University and Pedagogical University - professors Jeyran Makhmudova and Jafar Jafarov - awarded the best competitors with diplomas and valuable prizes, while other participants were awarded with certificates.

The event also included a concert of competition and prize winners.

