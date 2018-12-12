By Laman Ismayilova

A concert of piano music will be held in Baku Music Academy of Music on December 20.

Graduates of the Spanish Alfonso X el Sabio University and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, presidential scholars, pianists Gunay Agalarova and Aysel Aliyeva will perform at the concert, Yenicag reported.

Works of outstanding composers Wolfgang Mozart, Franc List, Cécile Chaminade, Achille-Claude Debussy, Tofig Guliyev, etc. will sound at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The concert starts at 19:00. Free admission.

For more information, please visit:

Facebook

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz