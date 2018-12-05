By Laman Ismayilova

An unusual exhibition has opened at the National Art Museum of Belarus.

Colorful paintings by Azerbaijani artist Naila Gandilova were showcased in Belarus, sb.by reports.

Through her works, the artist expresses her dedication to Azerbaijan, which this year celebrates the 100th anniversary of independence. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

"This year there have already been many important events dedicated to the anniversary of the founding of our country," said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Belarus Latif Gandilov.

"To be independent is the right given to every nation, but not everyone can use it. We could do it. This is a great merit of our President Ilham Aliyev, who confidently leads us along this path. I am pleased to be in independent Belarus. We are close, friendly nations. Now we are building a mutually beneficial relationship for the future. This applies not only to politics and the economy, but also to the humanitarian industry. We conclude this important year with a cultural project - an exhibition of Naila Gandilova," he said.

Presenting her works, Naila with a special feeling said that it was a great honor for her that these paintings were exhibited at the Palace of Independence during the recent visit of the President Ilham Aliyev.

Naila has never learned to draw. An economist by education, she taught for many years at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics. But all these years, she was keenly interested in art, visited many exhibitions.

The artist believes that each person has a natural ability. However, finding our natural talents can be quite difficult . Naila Gandilova discovered her talent after moving to China.

"Arriving in Belarus a year and a half ago, I was surprised by its white and blue colors and again took up the brush," she added.

A new edition of the book The Light by Naila Gandilova was also presented at the museum. Her poems are full of love for the motherland. They are filled with purity and goodness, which also flow from her paintings.

