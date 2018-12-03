By Laman Ismayilova

Nargis Fund is holding charitable fair "Cold hands, warm heart" at the Fountain Square from December 1 to January 6.

With a great atmosphere and delicious aromas, the public have a chance to stroll around the charitable fair.

The event is organized by Amapola Exclusive Events company, Trend Life reported.

On October 25, the company launched its work on this magical project. A team of talented people carried out large-scale and active work on the design and preparation of New Year's scenery for a charity fair. Azerishıq, Baku Abadlıq Xidmati and Pasha Security, as well as the main sponsors - Boutique One, Azercell, Shamahı Palace, Azərbaycan chayı, Berg, Balkhoorma, Zeytun bagları, Muğanbank and Coca-Сola provide assistance to the high-level event.

The concept of a charity fair this year is different from the previous ones. The charity fair is being held for the sixth year. By tradition, all funds raised from the event will be donated for the treatment and surgery of children.

Honorary guests of the fair are residents of orphanages, who are waiting for entertainment programs, interesting events and gifts from sponsors.

With 47 stalls selling a range of fun toys, clothes, unique decorations and more, it’s the perfect place to get into that festive spirit.

Festive decorations, various gifts sit alongside food and drink to keep you warm on the cold winter nights.

Nargis Fund was created in 2012 by the editor-in-chief of the Nargis magazine Ulviyye Mahmudova. The project aims to continue the traditions of charity in Azerbaijan, and since 2013 it has started active work. It was then that the beginning of a good tradition - the holding of a charity fair "Cold hands, a warm heart" was laid. Since its foundation, a number of charity projects have been organized; material assistance has been provided to orphanages and elderly homes, low-income families, as well as treatment and operations for children suffering from various diseases.

Detailed information about the activities of the foundation and the "Cold hands, warm heart" fair is available on the official website of nargisfund.com, as well as on the official pages of the foundation on social networks: Facebook , Instagram .

