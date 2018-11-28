By Narmina Mammadova

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Polish leading soloists will present the Georges Bizet famous opera Carmen at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on December 15.

One of the most sought-after and brilliant opera singers in Europe, the leading soloist of the Wroclaw Opera Theater (Poland), winner of international vocalist competitions, Irina Zhitinskaya, was invited by the leadership of the Opera Theater to perform the role of Carmen. Her tours triumphantly took place in opera houses of Denmark, Holland, Germany, Finland, Spain, France, Italy, Greece and Portugal.

At the international opera festival in Lisbon (Portugal), Zhitinskaya was awarded the prize as the best performer of the Carmen party.

On this day, along with Irina Zhitinskaya, the People’s Artist of Ukraine, the laureate of international vocalists' competitions Andrei Romanenko (the José party), as well as soloists of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater - Ali Asgarov (the Zunigo party) and Gulnaz Ismaylova (the Fraskits party), honored artists Inara Babayeva (Mikaella), Jahangir Gurbanov (Escamillo), Tural Agasiyev (Dankaiko), Aliahmad Ibragimov (Romendado) and vocalist Nina Makarova (Mercedes) will take part in the performance.

The performance will be conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions of conductors and the National Humai Prize Eyyub Guliyev.

Carmen is the culmination of the French composer Georges Bizet’s (1838-1875) works and one of the tops of all opera music. There is a perception that the cause of the Bizet’s death was the trauma that he received from the failure of the opera on the premiere (the composer died three months after it). But after all, the fact that this opera was accepted much better than any of the previous Bizet’s works (already in the year of the setting in the Opera Comique, Carmen was performed thirty-seven times and has since been performed on this stage more than 3,000 times). In fact, Bizet died from an illness at the age of only thirty seven. Nowadays, this opera is included in the repertoire of all operatic troupes and is performed in all languages, including Japanese. Its popularity is not limited only to the operatic stage. It expanded the repertoire of restaurant music, exists in piano transcriptions, as well as in cinematic versions.

It is not difficult to understand the reason for such popularity. There are a lot of great melodies in opera! It is extremely dramatic. Brilliant and clear! In addition, all these characteristic features are already revealed in the overture. It starts bright and clean - like a sunny day in Spain. Then the famous melodies of the bullfighter's couplet sounds, and finally it suddenly becomes dramatic - at the moment when the theme of fate is heard in the orchestra, the very theme that characterizes Carmen and her fierce love.

---

