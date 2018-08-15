By Laman Ismayilova

The French Institute, operating under the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, and Landmark Hotel Baku continue the project in cooperation with the bright representatives of the artistic world of Azerbaijan.

Every Friday, Azerbaijan’s favorite artists share their impressions of French films screened at the Landmark's outdoor terrace within the framework of the "Mon cinema français" project.

The event is co-organized by the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, the French Institute and Landmark Hotel Baku.

Azerbaijani photographer Rustam Huseynov will attend the screening of the film by Jean-Luc Godard on August 17.

This time the audience will enjoy not only the French film but also the photo works of Rustam Huseynov.

Notably, the French films are presented to Baku movie lovers every Friday throughout August and September.

Another film of French director "My Life to Live" will be screened on August 24. Azerbaijani film director and producer Isa Jabbarov will join the film screening.

On August 31, the film director Teymur Hajiyev will present the film by Jean-Pierre Melville "The Red Circle". Famous philosopher, audiovisual artist Teymur Daimi will attend the screening of the film by Leos Carax" Holy Motors" on September 7.

The film by Louis Malle "Lacombe Lucien" will be showcased on September 14. Azerbaijani architect, designer, art critic Elchin Aliyev will attend the film screening.

Acclaimed national film director Ilgar Safat will present film lovers the film by Robert Bresson "Money" on September 21.

Famous national actor and movie director Bahram Bagirzade will surprise the audience with the film by Francis Veber "The Toy" on September 28.

Azerbaijani film lover have a chance to see some of the greatest French films with English subtitles for free.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz