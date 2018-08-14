By Naila Huseynli

An ancient fortress was discovered in Imishli region.

During the archeological excavations conducted by the representatives of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) for the first time in the territory of Giziltapa, many cultural materials were found.

It was reaffirmed that Giziltapa is a defensive and strongly protected tower. Giziltapa consists of two parts and covers more than 5 hectares of land.

It is possible to observe the surrounding area from a historic monument with a height of about 25 meters. A feature of this place is that the tower is completely surrounded by a water basin. At the same time, observations indicated that the castle was perpendicular to other historical monuments.

In addition, the remains of the wall of the tower were found around the altitude.

During the excavations at the top of the tower, historic objects of medieval times were found. An ancient oven with more than a thousand years old and other cultural patters were found by archaeologists. Moreover, household items with colorful patterns, as well as handmade tattoos were discovered.

Although the first phase of the excavations shows that this place belongs to the Middle Ages, archaeologists believe that deeper levels can be traced back to ancient times.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz