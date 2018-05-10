By Laman Ismayilova

Colombian theatre troupe will perform at Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater on May 19.

Acto Teatro will present to the audience the play "Simple-hearted Erendir" based on the story of the Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez " The Incredible and Sad Tale of Innocent Eréndira and her Heartless Grandmother " as part of Sheki International Theater Festival.

The author of the staging and the director is John Mario Rivera, the lighting artist is Weiner Sanchez, the sound engineer is Daniela Quintero. The play features Lina Rodriguez, Diane Solano, Carlos Gonzalez, Alex Bouetron, John Mario Rivera, Juliana Diaz, Manuel Murillo.

The production will be presented in Spanish with Russian subtitles.

The performance starts at 19.00.

The festival will be held within the framework of the State Program "Azerbaijan Theater in 2009-2019" with the joint organization of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Sheki Executive Power and Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers.

The colorful feast is dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic and the 145th anniversary of the National Professional Theater.

The organizing committee received over 60 applications for participation in the festival from Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, France, Israel, Italy, Morocco, Kuwait, Macedonia and Iran.

In connection with a large number of people wishing to take part in the festival, it was decided to hold it in two stages - national and international.

The national stage includes visits of the republican theaters to Sumgayit, Khirdalan, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Agdam, Bardu, Agstafa, Zagatala, Ismayilli, and Goygol.

Colombian Acto Teatro, Mexican theater La Kvinta, the theater from the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, the Georgian Movement Theater, the North Ossetian State Academic Theater named after V.V. Thapsaev and others.

The first ever Sheki International Theater Festival was held in 2014.

The festival took place in Sheki State Drama Theater and Amphitheater of the city.

Sheki International Theater Festival is being held every two years.

Sheki, famous for its historical monuments hosted the first International Theater Festival in 2014.

History and development of Azerbaijani theater requires a separate story, since namely in this county the first theater and the first opera was staged in the Muslim East. The theatrical art of Azerbaijani people is rooted in the ancient folk festivals and dances.

The history of Azerbaijan theater started with spectacles "Vizier of Lankaran khan" and "Hadji Gara", based on plays Mirza Fatali Akhundov in March-April 1873.



These first amateur performances staged by students of real school by initiative of Hasan-bay Zardabi and with the active participation of the Najaf-bay Vezirov and Alekber Adigezalov have become a powerful impetus for the establishment of a national theater.

