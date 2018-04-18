By Laman Ismayilova

The second season of Miss Top Model Azerbaijan is coming to an end.

With the support of the Baku Club online voting has already started on the official website of the Miss Top Model Azerbaijan contest, Trend Life reported.

According to the results of the voting, in total with the points presented by the competent jury at the final evening, only five of the 11 finalists will gain the victory.

Every Internet user has the opportunity to vote for the finalists of the contest, thus, bringing his favorite closer to the crown.

You can vote by following this link.: http://www.misstopmodel.az

The results of online voting (30 percent) will be taken into account at the final count and added to the jury points (70 percent) at the final of the contest, which will be held in May this year.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

