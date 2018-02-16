By Laman Ismayilova

Italian architects Laura Peretti and Sandro Teti have recently proposed the creation of the Theater of Fire and the Energy Museum on the territory of the State Historical and Cultural and Natural Reserve "Yanar Dag".

The project can serve as cultural bridge between Azerbaijan and Italy. It will further develop the country's tourism infrastructure. This was cited by the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari at a press conference dedicated to Day of Italian Design on March 1.

"We have already received consent from the Italian side, and now we are looking forward to the consent of the Azerbaijani side. If the Italian architects' project is adopted, this will be a good event from the historical point of view and in terms of developing cultural and tourist ties," the head of the diplomatic mission said.

The authors of the project Laura Peretti and Sandro Teti proposed to implement the project using high technologies and modern developments together with Azerbaijani specialists. This project could also become a symbol of economic cooperation between the countries within the framework of the ambitious project "Southern Gas Corridor", which provides for the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Italy.

Yanar Dag is a natural gas fire which blazes continuously on a hillside on the Absheron Peninsula on the Caspian Sea near Baku. Unlike mud volcanoes, the Yanar Dag flame burns fairly steadily, as it involves a steady seep of gas from the subsurface.

The flames emanate from vents in sandstone formations and rise to a height of 10 metres. Yanardag is associated with many legends. Since ancient times, fire worshipers from India and Iran have gathered in these places. Great Italian traveler Marco Polo also wrote about this ancient unique place of Azerbaijan.

Yanar Dag, one of the main attractions of Azerbaijan, never fail to amaze tourists and locals alike. In 2017, a great number of tourists visited the reserve. During the year 54,717 out of 63,574 people were foreign tourists.

