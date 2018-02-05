By Aygul Salmanova

Azerbaijan’s picturesque Gabala city is among four bidders for the Islamic Tourism Prize of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Hamid Opellero, pointed out that the 10th Islamic ministerial conference on tourism will announce two recipient cities of the OIC Islamic Tourism Prize, for 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The four bidding cities are Dacca (Bangladesh), Gabala (Azerbaijan), Parakou (Benin) and Agadez (Niger).

The capital of Bangladesh, Dacca will host the preparatory meetings for the 10th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (Session of Regional Integration through Tourism), which will open on February 6 and conclude with the adoption of Dacca Declaration and a series of resolutions aimed at tourism development in the Muslim world.

The Islamic trade fair should be staged in any of the two recipient cities as a means to further boost Islamic tourism activities, said the message from OIC.

Gabala, which is located about 225 km away from the capital city of Azerbaijan, is a perfect place for rest and tourism. The weather here is mild in spring and autumn, hot in summer and cold in winter. In addition to marvelous weather, Gabala suggests gorgeous historical monuments, which emerge all around the city and its vicinity.

Just like in past, today Gabala is a magnet for international and local events. It can be said that the city is the second popular destination of Azerbaijan after capital Baku. Numerous meetings of politicians and summits are held in this wonderful city. In 2013, Gabala was declared the Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States, in recognition of its long contribution to the history of Azerbaijan and the region. And today Gabala justifies its high title.

Currently, everything possible is made in the city for the sake of coming tourists. Many hotels, including world hotel chains were put up in Gabala. The city contains an ice skating rink and a Greek-style theatre, built especially for outside concerts. Tourist can make shopping in several modern shopping malls constructed within the city. Additionally, Gabala is home to Tufan Ski Complex, one of the biggest ski resorts throughout the whole Caucasus, which serves up to 3,000 ski lovers a day.

Moreover, the largest entertainment park under the open sky in Azerbaijan – Gabaland is located at the area of 16 hectares in Gabala. Visitors are provided with extreme kinds of attractions, ice arena, carting, sports fields, theatre, convenient parking, great food in restaurants and cafes.

In short, modern Gabala manages to combine both ancient greatness and modern development, and it can be said that Gabala is one of the most vivid examples of cities of contrasts, which are so loved by tourists.

