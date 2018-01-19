By Laman Ismayilova

“Pomegranate Orchard” movie by Ilgar Najaf has been screened at “Bridges. East of West Fest” Film Festival in Brussels.

The festival is taking place in BOZAR Centre for Fine Arts as part of the program of cultural cooperation with the countries of the "Eastern Partnership" for 2017-2018, Report.az informs.

This five-day festival brought together filmmakers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and other countries.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium Fuad Isgandarov expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the festival. He touched upon the current traditions and historical achievements in the field of Azerbaijani cinema. Isgandarov stressed that and the film "Pomegranate Garden" is a piece of art.

A conference with directors and producers was organized within the framework of the festival

The filmmaker Ilgar Najaf also attendant the event. Addressing the conference, he spoke about the history of national cinema, its revival and development. Ilgar Najaf also answered numerous questions at the conference.

“Pomegranate Orchard” features a story about an old man, who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in the decrepit house amidst of the huge pomegranate garden. Sudden comeback of his wayward son has changed a gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories have come back and even more, new challenges are in store for them.

Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najafov and Roelof Jan Minneboo (The Netherlands). Operator-director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director is Rafig Nasirov, executive producer Akif Aliyev, and producer Mushfig Hatamov.

The cast includes Gurban Ismayilov, Anar Hasanov, Samimi Farhadov and Hasan Agayev.

The world premiere of the movie was held within the “East of the West” competition of the Czech Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

In 2017, Ilgar Najaf won the prize of the 11th Asia Pacific Screen Awards. The filmmaker gained victory in the “Young Cinema” nomination.

