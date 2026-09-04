Baku Metro serves over 13 million passengers in August
More than 13 million passenger trips were recorded on the Baku Metro in August 2026, according to Baku Metropolitan CJSC.
The company said passenger traffic declined by 12.22% in August compared with the same month last year.
The Koroglu station was the busiest station during the month, serving 1,400,424 passengers. Meanwhile, August 3 recorded the highest daily passenger traffic, with 548,751 passengers using the metro.
The metro also recorded a total of 6,802,045 payments made via NFC and QR ticketing during the month. These payments accounted for 53.5% of all paid metro journeys in August, marking a 0.5 percentage-point increase compared with July.
Meanwhile, 79 requests were fulfilled under the Baku Metro's “Accessible Metro” service.
The figures highlight the continued expansion of digital payment methods in Baku's public transport system, even as overall metro passenger traffic declined in August.
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