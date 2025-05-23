Azernews.Az

Friday May 23 2025

Azerbaijan holds $56.49 million in subscribed capital at IDB

23 May 2025 12:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan holds $56.49 million in subscribed capital at IDB
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

According to the Islamic Development Bank’s (IDB) Annual Report for 2024, Azerbaijan holds 5,649 shares in the Bank, corresponding to a subscribed capital of 56.49 million Islamic dinars (ID), Azernews reports. Out of this total, ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more