Government prohibits incandescent bulbs to promote energy efficiency
President Ilham Aliyev has signed amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency," Azernews reports.
The amendments prohibit the import, production, and sale of electric incandescent lamps intended for lighting in alternating current circuits - except for those used for special purposes in industrial processes or in products where lighting is not the primary function. The ban will take effect in two stages:
- From January 1, 2026: Incandescent lamps with a power of 60
watts and above;
- From July 1, 2026: Incandescent lamps with a power of 25 to 60 watts (including 25W).
