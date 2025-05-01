Azernews.Az

Thursday May 1 2025

Azerbaijan’s apple exports rise 17% in Q1 2025

1 May 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan exported apples worth $19.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 17% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the April edition of the “Export Review” published by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication.

