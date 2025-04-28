Azernews.Az

Monday April 28 2025

Assets of Azerbaijani banks rise in first quarter of 2025

28 April 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)
Assets of Azerbaijani banks rise in first quarter of 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Total assets of Azerbaijani banks in the first quarter of 2025 rose significantly

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more