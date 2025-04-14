Azerbaijan to showcase its tourism potential at ITB China 2025 in Shanghai

14 April 2025 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan is set to participate in the prestigious international tourism exhibition ITB China 2025, scheduled for May 27–29 in Shanghai, Azernews reports.

The State Tourism Agency has already launched preparations for the event, which is recognized as one of the most prominent exhibitions dedicated to the Chinese tourism market.

ITB China brings together tourism industry professionals from around the world, offering a unique platform for building strategic business ties, exploring market trends, and presenting attractive tourism offers. The exhibition also serves as a valuable opportunity for countries like Azerbaijan to strengthen their footprint in the Chinese outbound tourism market by engaging directly with tour operators, travel tech providers, and key decision-makers.

Participation in ITB China 2025 is expected to boost Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its tourism markets, foster people-to-people connections, and adapt to the evolving preferences of Chinese tourists.