Russian Export Center boosts trade between Russia and Azerbaijan

11 March 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Russian Export Center (REC) has supported exports to Azerbaijan worth more than 3 billion USD since 2017, Azernews reports, citing Nuri Guliyev, head of the REC’s representative office in Azerbaijan.

He noted that since 2017, the REC's representative office in Azerbaijan has been providing support to Russian companies wishing to enter the local market.

"Over this period, we have contributed to the export of over 3 billion USD to Azerbaijan. This has significantly helped the development of trade relations between our countries. Promoting and popularizing Russian products under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand is also important for Russia," said Nuri Guliyev.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan is one of Russia's key trading partners among the CIS countries. In 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries reached 4.8 billion USD, with a significant portion (3.6 billion USD) coming from the supply of Russian products. These products include food, agricultural machinery, industrial goods, and construction materials.

The REC, part of the Vnesheconombank group, helps Russian exporters enter international markets by offering financial and non-financial support. In recent years, the center has actively developed cooperation with Azerbaijan, organizing business missions, consultations, and facilitating contract signings.