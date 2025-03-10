Azerbaijan's non-oil exports see steady growth in early 2025
Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports have seen a notable increase in the first two months of 2025. Key sectors also showed strong growth, with exports of ferrous metals and related products up by 66.9%, sugar and confectionery products by 47%, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 39.2%, and chemical industry products by 30%. Other significant increases included tea exports, which grew by 21.3%, and aluminum and aluminum products, which rose by 2.8%.
