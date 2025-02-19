State Financial Control Service detects excess payments in 2024 inspections

19 February 2025 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, the State Financial Control Service of the Ministry of Finance conducted control measures in 100 organizations receiving funds from the state budget, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

The primary focus of the Service's activities during the reporting period was control measures related to letters and decisions received from the Prosecutor General's Office and law enforcement agencies. As a result, inspections were carried out in 57 organizations based on these letters and decisions. During these inspections, excess and unjustified payments totalling 13,331.5 thousand manats were identified, and the inspection materials were sent to the relevant authorities for legal evaluation of the shortcomings.

As part of the planned work, the Service also conducted inspections in 38 organizations in 2024. These inspections revealed excess and unjustified payments of 6,360.1 thousand manats, of which 5,146.6 thousand manats were recovered by the guilty parties during the inspections or afterwards through payments to the state budget or by providing work and services. The materials related to 1,213.5 thousand manat in deficiencies discovered in two organizations were sent to the Prosecutor General's Office for legal assessment.

Additionally, the Service conducted inspections in five organizations based on citizen applications, uncovering 4.5 thousand manats in excess and unjustified payments. Documents related to these findings were also sent to the Prosecutor General's Office for further evaluation.

During the inspections, 40.6 thousand manats in fines were imposed on 45 officials for administrative offences under Articles 410.1 and 410.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The payment of these fines to the state budget was ensured.

To address the identified deficiencies and prevent future occurrences, the Service sent letters and recommendations to the relevant central and local executive authorities to take necessary actions against the officials responsible for the shortcomings.