Wednesday February 19 2025

Industry thrives in Azerbaijan's Gabala

19 February 2025 19:43 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In January of this year, industrial enterprises, individual entrepreneurs, and households in Gabala district produced goods worth ₼15 million ($8.8 million) at current prices, Azernews reports, citing the Gabala District Statistics Department. The Department noted that the region's correspondent, this marks an increase of ₼1.7 million ($1 million) or 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

