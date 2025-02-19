Industry thrives in Azerbaijan's Gabala
In January of this year, industrial enterprises, individual entrepreneurs, and households in Gabala district produced goods worth ₼15 million ($8.8 million) at current prices, Azernews reports, citing the Gabala District Statistics Department. The Department noted that the region's correspondent, this marks an increase of ₼1.7 million ($1 million) or 7.8% compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!