Industry thrives in Azerbaijan's Gabala

19 February 2025 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In January of this year, industrial enterprises, individual entrepreneurs, and households in Gabala district produced goods worth ₼15 million ($8.8 million) at current prices, Azernews reports, citing the Gabala District Statistics Department. The Department noted that the region's correspondent, this marks an increase of ₼1.7 million ($1 million) or 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!