SOCAR Polymer HDPE Plant production volume revealed
The production volume of the High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) plant built within the framework of the “SOCAR Polymer” project has been announced, Azernews reports, citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). The High-Density Polyethylene plant has produced 337,000 tons of polyethylene as of February 1.
