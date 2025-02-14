Azerbaijan proposes central platform for fintech innovation and development

14 February 2025 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

To ensure the sustainability of innovative development in Azerbaijan's financial market and properly test planned projects within the "sandbox" regime, it is proposed to create a central platform for innovative solutions. This includes integrating fintechs into the Central Bank's payment systems, such as the Instant Payment System, and enabling their participation in state projects, including social payments via electronic money.

