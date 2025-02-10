Listed properties of businessmen in Azerbaijan to be auctioned

10 February 2025 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On February 28 at 11:00, the Department of Property Affairs under the Ministry of Economy will hold an auction for the sale of listed movable and immovable property of taxpayers.

The auction will be held at the Real Estate Services Venue (20 Khalil Rza Ulutürk Street, Nizami District, Baku).

Seventeen properties will be put up for auction, including nine vehicles, four pieces of equipment, two plots of land, one non-residential building, and one non-residential plot. The properties are priced from 6,000 manats to 1 million manats.

Those wishing to participate in the auction must submit the necessary documents to the Real Estate Services Center by February 21.