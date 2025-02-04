Azerbaijan adopts new state standarts for energy-efficient appliances
The Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND), under the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision, has adopted two new state standards: AZS EN 15218:2025 for "Air conditioners and liquid chillers with evaporative cooling condensers" and AZS EN 30-2-1:2025 for "Gas-fired household kitchen appliances - Energy efficiency," Azernews reports.
These standards define requirements for efficiency, safety, and energy performance in air conditioners, liquid chillers, and gas-fired appliances used for space cooling. Implementing these standards will help reduce energy consumption costs and offer more competitive pricing.
The new standards were discussed by the Technical Committee on Standardization of "Electric Power and Renewable Energy" (AZSTAND/TK 46), approved by AZSTAND, and included in the State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardization.
