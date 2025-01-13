Azernews.Az

Monday January 13 2025

Azerbaijan’s fruit and vegetable exports decline in 2024, imports rise sharply

13 January 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
During January-November of last year, 610,000 tons of fruits and vegetables, worth 628 million US dollars, were exported from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

