Russian SMEs hold first joint business mission to Azerbaijan

11 October 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

A joint business mission of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from three Russian regions has been organized for the first time, bringing representatives from Saratov, Lipetsk, and Tambov to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The mission, facilitated by the Trade Mission of Russia in Azerbaijan, aimed to foster export opportunities and strengthen business ties between the two countries. The export support centers from these regions brought both existing and potential exporters to Baku to engage in direct discussions with Azerbaijani counterparts.

Business negotiations were held in a B2B format at the Astrakhan Business Center, where members of the Business Club at the Russian Trade Representation in Azerbaijan also participated, showing interest in potential collaborations with Russian manufacturers. This mission reflects growing efforts to enhance regional economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

